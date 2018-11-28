Thanks Fed! After Wasting $14 Billion On Stock Buybacks, GM Commences Wasting Workers & Plants

But saving money is going to cost a ton: $3.0 billion to $3.8 billion, GM said. This includes “up to $1.8 billion” asset write-downs and pension charges; and “up to $2.0 billion in employee-related and other cash-based expenses.”

This money has to be borrowed, obviously: It “expects to fund the restructuring costs through a new credit facility,” GM said. The money has to be borrowed because GM blew, wasted, and annihilated $13.9 billion in cash on share buybacks over the past four years (data via YCharts):

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/11/26/gm-after-14-bn-share-buybacks-prepares-for-carmageddon-shift-to-evs-cuts-workers-closes-8-plants/