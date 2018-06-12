Thanks, Washington! The "Liberation" Of Libya---Before And After The Carnage

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 12th, 2018

Libyan man who took photos of himself posing at various spots across Beghazi in 2000 has revisited the same locations 18 years later to photograph life under the new "NATO liberated" Libya.

The "before and after" pics showing the utter devastation of post-Gaddafi Libya have gone viral, garnering 50,000 retweets after they were posted to an account that features historical images of Libya under Gaddafi’s rule between 1969 and 2011.  It appears people do still care about Libya even if the political elites in Paris, London, and Washington who destroyed the country have moved on. Though we should recall that British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was caught on tape in a private meeting last year saying Libya was ripe for UK investment, but only after Libyans "clear the dead bodies away."  

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-12/libya-and-after-photos-go-viral

 

