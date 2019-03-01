That Was Quick! Ballyhooed Trump Boom Disappears In <1% GDP Estimates For Q1

Moments ago we got confirmation of precisely this, when following the latest dismal economic data including a 2 year low in the manufacturing ISM, a miss in UMich Consumer Sentiment, and a near record plunge in personal spending, Goldman launched its Q1 GDP tracking estimate at a paltry +0.9%. This forecast, as Goldman's chief economist Hatzius said, "reflects an expected drag from inventories, sequentially slower consumption growth, a decline in residential investment, and a four-tenths drag from the government shutdown."

It wasn't just Goldman, because at roughly the same time, the NY Fed's GDP Nowcast, which was launched to counter the Atlanta Fed's famous GDP tracker, crumbled from 1.22% last week (and 2.17% as recently as a month ago), to a stunning 0.88%, as a result of big declines in Personal Consumption, Housing Starts, Wholesale Inventories, and others.

