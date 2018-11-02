The Absurd "Science" Of Central Banking---Never In Doubt, Always Wrong

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 2nd, 2018

Central bankers, however, are challenging such preconceptions. They write words that often have specific meanings in everyday custom but use them very differently than they had been before....Growing”, “potential”, “highly accommodative”, and, of course, “overseas economies continuing to grow firmly on the whole.” These words have  specific meanings, it’s just that they aren’t deployed that way here. It’s meaningless gibberish not constructed for actual scrutiny..

 

 

 

 

