The Brutal Syrian Civil War Is Over---Here's How The Washington/Saudi Supported Terrorists Were Routed

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, August 11th, 2018

In dozens of towns, villages, and cities across Syria, reconciliation agreements have brought fighting to a halt. Some people call them truces, others refer to them as settlements and those staunchly opposed to them call them forced surrenders. Whatever one’s preferred label, there’s no denying that the reconciliation process has been vital to the de-escalation of violence Syria has witnessed over the past two years.

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/08/04/the-mystery-fixer-who-is-negotiating-an-end-to-the-syrian-war/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.