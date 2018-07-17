The Donald's Trade War Could Cost The Global Economy $430 Billion

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 17th, 2018

Rising trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world could cost the global economy $430bn (£324bn), with America “especially vulnerable” to an escalating tariff war, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

Delivering a sharp rebuke for Donald Trump, the Washington-based organisation said the current threats made by the US and its trading partners risked lowering global growth by as much as 0.5% by 2020, or about $430bn in lost GDP worldwide.

 

 

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jul/16/imf-trump-trade-war-global-economy-us-tariff-weo

