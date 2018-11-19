The Eurozone's Trillion Dollar Bank Problem

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 19th, 2018

The total volume of Non-Performing Loans across the European Union is still at around EUR 900 billion, well above pre-crisis levels, with a provision ratio of only 50.7%, according to the European Commission.  Although the ratio has declined to 4.4%, down by roughly 1 percentage point year-on-year, the absolute figure remains elevated and the provision ratio is too small......This is what I call the “one trillion eurozone timebomb”. One trillion euro risk when the MSCI Europe Bank index has a total market capitalization of around EUR790 billion.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/eurozone-banks-trillion-dollar-timebomb

