The "Freeze For Freeze" At Singapore Was A Good Step Toward Peace---That's Why The Neocons and Warhawks Are Screaming

As long as talks are ongoing the DPRK will likely hold off on further nuclear and long range missile tests. The U.S. will likely stop large scale maneuvers in and around Korea. This is the 'freeze for freeze' which North Korea long wanted and which China and Russia actively supported......The losers, for now, are the hawks in Japan, South Korea and Washington who tried their best to prevent this to happen. The winners are the people of Korea, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Special prices go to President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and to Dennis Rodman who did their best to make this happen.

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/06/thoughts-on-the-kim-trump-photo-op-summit.html