The Great Canadian Shoe Heist

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 24th, 2018

And next door, Canadian smugglers are trying to dodge U.S. tariffs. That’s what the president told the National Federation of Independent Business yesterday. And what does the president claim that Canadians are smuggling across the border? Shoes, of course.

“They buy shoes, then they wear them,” he explained. “They scuff them up. They make them sound old or look old.” Oh, those devious Canadians. Now, they’re coming down here and buying our shoes! Unless something is done, Americans will soon be barefoot.

 

 

https://bonnerandpartners.com/the-great-canadian-shoe-heist/

 

