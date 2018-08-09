The Internet: Al Gore Invented It, Now Senate Dems Want To Control It

A leaked memo circulating among Senate Democrats contains a host of bonkers authoritarian proposals for regulating digital platforms, purportedly as a way to get tough on Russian bots and fake news. To save American trust in "our institutions, democracy, free press, and markets," it suggests, we need unprecedented and undemocratic government intervention into online press and markets, including "comprehensive (GDPR-like) data protection legislation" of the sort enacted in the E.U.

https://reason.com/blog/2018/07/31/democrats-tech-policy-plans-leaked