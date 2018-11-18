The Intolerable Scourge of Fake Capitalism

The fact is, there’s now around $3 trillion of bonds rated BBB, the lowest rating bracket above junk. How much of this debt – like General Electric bonds – should be rated junk that isn’t? We suspect the next liquidity event will clarify the answer to this question.

The real question, however, is how did $3 trillion of questionable debt pile up to such a perilous level to begin with? What follows is an attempt at an answer

