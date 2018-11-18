The Intolerable Scourge of Fake Capitalism

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 18th, 2018

The fact is, there’s now around $3 trillion of bonds rated BBB, the lowest rating bracket above junk.  How much of this debt – like General Electric bonds – should be rated junk that isn’t?  We suspect the next liquidity event will clarify the answer to this question.

The real question, however, is how did $3 trillion of questionable debt pile up to such a perilous level to begin with?  What follows is an attempt at an answer

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=243109&preview_id=243109&preview_nonce=39e8443931&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.