The King Of Debt At Work---US Treasury Borrowings To Soar By 63% In Second Half Of 2018

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 3rd, 2018

The total U.S. debt just passed the $21.3 trillion mark, of which $15.6 trillion is owed by the public. The Treasury announced Wednesday that it will be adding $1 billion each to auctions of 2-, 3- and 5-year debt over the next three months, and $1 billion each for 7- and 10-year note and 30-year bond auctions in August.......The changes will add $30 billion to the debt issuance for the quarter. On the overall, the Treasury said it expects to borrow $769 billion in the second half of the year, a projected 63 percent increase from 2017.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/02/the-trump-administration-is-headed-for-a-gigantic-debt-headache.html

 

