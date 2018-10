There’s been an air of euphoria about the economy – a sense that the boom times will keep going – with GDP growth over 4% and the jobless rate under 4%. Yet, the last two times we saw this combination, in 2000 and way back in 1969, a recession was less than a year away.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-23/last-two-times-us-economy-was-strong-recession-was-less-year-away