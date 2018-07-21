The Magnitsky Myth And The Smarmy Hedge Fund Fraudster Behind It---William Browder

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 21st, 2018

Yet, the Times and the rest of the mainstream media accept that Magnitsky was a “lawyer,” all the better to mislead the American public regarding his alleged role as a whistleblower. The rest of Browder’s story stretches credulity even more as he offers a convoluted explanation of how he wasn’t responsible for bogus claims made by his companies to fraudulently sneak away with $230 million in refunded taxes.

Rather than show any skepticism toward this smarmy hedge-fund operator and his claims of victimhood, the U.S. Congress and mainstream media just take him at his word because, of course, his story fits the ever-present “Russia bad” narrative.

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/07/21/guardians-of-the-magnitsky-myth-2/

