The "Meddling" Was Done By Washington In Ukraine, Not Russians Here

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 25th, 2018

In other words: this was a set-up deal, set up in Washington, to create — and with the U.N.’s acceptance — a rabidly anti-Russian government, right on Russia’s doorstep, in adjoining Ukraine. Would the U.N. have accepted Russia’s replacing Mexico’s Government in a bloody coup and installing a rabidly anti-U.S. regime there? Did the U.S. in 1962 accept Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba, which is 100 miles away from the U.S.? Of course not. Why should Russia do that, in 2014 — or ever?

 

 

http://thesaker.is/all-u-s-govt-accusations-against-russias-govt-are-lies/

