The Migration Crisis----All Politics, No Facts

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 24th, 2018

To be clear: There is no immigration crisis in 2018. Not in the United States, not in Europe, not in Canada.

“It is not a migration emergency – it’s a political emergency,” William Lacy Swing, the American director-general of the International Organization for Migration, said this week. The IOM’s 8,400 staff monitor the movement of people around the world, and while they’ve identified plenty of challenges, there aren’t any overwhelming or unmanageable movements of people this year. “The overwhelming majority of migration is taking place in a regular, safe and orderly fashion,” he said.

 

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-theres-no-migration-crisis-the-crisis-is-political-opportunism/

