The New Bankruptcy Boom----Among Retired Boomers

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 6th, 2018

For a rapidly growing share of older Americans, traditional ideas about life in retirement are being upended by a dismal reality: bankruptcy.

The signs of potential trouble — vanishing pensions, soaring medical expenses, inadequate savings — have been building for years. Now, new research sheds light on the scope of the problem: The rate of people 65 and older filing for bankruptcy is three times what it was in 1991, the study found, and the same group accounts for a far greater share of all filers.

 

 

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/05/business/bankruptcy-older-americans.html

