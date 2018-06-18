The Phony Labor Shortage And The Simple Economics of What Really Matters

In the absence of such data, a plethora of reports on how individual businesses are creatively dealing with the presumed problem is constantly offered as a sort of backup. If there was an actual shortage, no creativity would be required. There is nothing particularly clever about offering more money to workers, both to keep those you have on staff already as well as to bring in new ones if you need them so badly.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=187329&preview_id=187329&preview_nonce=46f1775b53&preview=true