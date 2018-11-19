The Reaganite Tax Cut Myth---It Was Just Trumpian/GOP Fiscal Snake Oil, Part 1

As the market continues to crater, we are not sure who is more delusional: The chart-monkeys clinging to their DMAs and Fibonacci pivots or the true believers who think that the fiscal abomination known as the Christmas Eve Tax Cut will actually forestall the next recession and stimulate the current aging business cycle into permanent paroxysms of growth.

At the end of the day, however, chart-monkeys loose when the Bubble Finance party ends because momentum trading always succumbs to the fundamentals. So the real danger at the moment is the wrong-headed belief on Wall Street that the Trump/GOP tax cut was actually some kind of economic and profits elixir.

In truth, however, it was nothing of the kind. The so-called Tax Cut and Jobs Act was actually a fiscal, economic and political monstrosity. It was hands down the worst tax bill enacted in the last half-century----maybe even since FDR's 1937 soak-the-rich scheme, which re-ignited the Great Depression.

True, rather than soak them, the GOP's bill will pleasure America's wealthy with a bountiful harvest of tax relief. Owners of public equities, for example, are garnering an estimated $1.3 trillion dollar shower of stock buybacks fueled by the corporate rate cut to 21%, and also massive dividend increases on top of that.

So in honor of the Christmas Eve Tax Cut of 2017 you could hand out some red baseball caps labeled, Making Wall Street Giddy Again (MWGA) and be done with it.

Unforutnately, there is a lot more where that came from. For example,

4 million top bracket ATM (alternative minimum tax) payers were relieved of about $80 billion per year of Uncle Sam's extractions;

around 5,000 dead people per year with estates above $20 million will get to leave more behind to their heirs;

owners of real estate will be able to deduct another 20% of property income that isn't already sheltered by depreciation and interest deductions; and

tax accountants and lawyers will become stinking rich helping America's proprietorships (24 million), S-corporations (4 million), partnerships (3.5 million) and farms (1.8 million) convert their "ordinary income" into newly deductible "qualified business income".

Notwithstanding these facts, the commonality between the FDR's tax bill disaster and this one is that both represent exactly the wrong policy at a time which could not be worse.

In the New Deal case, business and investor confidence had finally begun to recover after the trauma of the 1929 Crash and the subsequent withering depression, but FDR's excess profits tax and punitive marginal rates on high incomes sent the economy tumbling until it was rescued by war mobilization after 1940.

In the current situation, the absolute worse thing you could do is what the Trump/GOP tax bill actually did: That is, draw on Uncle Sam's credit card to fund temporary cuts for the middle class and a permanent windfall to the top 10 percent of households which own 84% of the stock.

The reason, of course, is that America was already marching straight into the immense fiscal and demographic trap described in chapter 6. So the Christmas Eve Tax Cut amounted to the coup d' grace---a further unwarranted $2 trillion of red ink (including added interest) over the coming 10-year budget window that will cause the already monumental public debt ($21 trillion) to spiral out of control and smoother any semblance of economic prosperity as we have known it.

When all is said and done, the tax bill which passed on Christmas Eve 2017 boils down to the mother-of-all-riverboat gambles. That's the term that former Senate Leader Howard Baker tagged the Reagan tax cut with in 1981, but as it has happened, he was way ahead of his time: This one's the real stinker, emanating as it does from the modern day GOP's bogus theory that tax cuts pay for themselves.

We are speaking, of course, of the growth dividend fantasy, and the risible idea that driving this year's borrowing requirement to $1.2 trillion won't compound the public debt problem in the long run because the outyear revenue loss will all be made up for with surging economic growth, jobs, incomes and tax revenues.

But there is no chance whatsoever of that because Trump/GOP tax bill did not even embody a meaningful cut in marginal tax rates paid by individuals. Yet that was the core premise of the whole supply-side tax cut theory going back to Ronald Reagan, as we reprise below.

To the contrary, the Christmas Eve Tax Cut was actually a dog's breakfast of special interest nostrums and gratuities written by K-street lobbyists, the business PACs and the GOP donor networks.

For example, doubling the child credit and the standard deduction does put money in the pockets of households---about $150 billion in FY2019---but that's purely a Keynesian demand pumping notion. It will do virtually nothing to enhances incentives to work, save, and invest. In fact, in contrast to the Reagan 25% rate cuts, the marginal rate reductions in the Christmas Eve Tax Cut amount to only 2-3 percentage points.

At the same time, the money pumped into taxpayer pockets in this manner will also be extracted dollar for dollar from business CapEx and other investment spending. That's the inherent math now that the Fed is out of the debt monetization business, and, as we saw in Part 1, has allowed "crowding-out" to re-emerge from its 35 years slumber.

Likewise, as noted above, the GOP revilers gifted AMT payers with a $637 billion tax break over the next eight years, and for that the "donor class" will surely be grateful. And the fact is, the AMT is an obnoxious tax that should be abolished completely, if replaced with a more just and benign source of revenue.

Still, thankful as the donor class may be for justice at last (Nixon put in the AMT in 1969!), we are also quite sure that the 4 million beneficiaries of this "tax cut" will not add any hours to their work schedules or invest any more productively than the have been doing. If the AMT repeal has any economic impact at all, it will be to bid up the charter rates on luxury yachts and Net Jets; and also put a few thousand tax lawyers and consultants out of business.

When all the sunsets and temporary middle class breaks are set aside, in fact, the heart of the tax cut was a $1.76 trillion revenue loss over 10 years for the 21% corporate rate and the 20% pass-thru deduction for "qualified business income".

Yet there is every reason to believe that upwards of 90% of the resulting massive increase to the Federal debt will be recirculated back to Wall Street and to the top 1% and 10% of households in the form of increased stock-buybacks, dividends and other forms of capital return.

Again, the purpose here is not to extol the corporate income tax. It is actually a relic of your grandfather's economy and should have been abolished years ago, and replaced with spending cuts or a more benign and collectible tax, such as a direct consumption tax or VAT.

But it never should have been just cut to 21% and paid for on Uncle Sam's credit card. And especially not on the screwball theory that the lower rate will generate so much incremental investment, production and jobs that the "flowback" revenues will pay for the cut.

It won't----not in a million years. That's because the modest difference between the effective corporate rate (what companies were actually paying after the best tax planning money could buy) in the US and most other industrial economies was nothing like the magnitude implied by the old 35% statutory rate compared to much lower statutory rates in Europe and East Asia.

In fact, the US effective rate for internationally mobile US companies (e.g. excluding retailers and local service providers which can't move abroad anyway) was actually in the low 20% range; and often, such as the case of IBM and other tech giants, was in the low teens, thereby easily matching rates abroad.

What this means is that US based companies shifted volume production and employment abroad based on economic factors such as lower wage costs and proximity to end markets or supply chains. At the same time, the often shifted their tax books and token staff operations to tax havens to help lower their effective tax rate---something that cost Uncle Sam revenues, but did not materially cause the off-shoring of US jobs.

Just consider the case of Microsoft, which employs upwards of 130,000 workers worldwide---including about 200 in Puerto Rico, 700 in Singapore and 1,100 in Ireland. If headcounts in a high tech firm are a reasonable proxy for output, therefore, Microsoft's production in these three tax havens amounts to just 1.5% of its worldwide total.

By contrast, Microsoft books upwards of two-thirds of its taxable income in these three jurisdictions thanks to state of the art tax planning and the off-shoring of billions of "intangible assets" to these entities. It accomplishes the tax dodge by having the latter's units charge the company's US operations hefty royalty fees for use of such intellectual property, thereby shifting profits to the above three tax haven jurisdictions where the corporate tax rates are 2.0%, 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively.

What we mean is that Microsoft off-shored its tax books, not its production and jobs. The rate reduction to 21%, therefore, will not bring jobs and investment back to Redmond, Washington because they never really left---not for the tax havens.

By contrast, consider the case of IBM, which has massively off-shored it production and jobs. Since 1993, it has raised its job count in India from zero to 130,000 at present, while cutting is domestic employment count from 150,000 to less than 90,000.

But that huge migration was not due to tax rates in any way shape or form. In fact, in a globally mobile and competitive labor market where the US is at the top of the cost curve, wage rates on the margin are set by the India Price for back office and technology-based services and the China Price for goods; and that's exactly what happened in the case of IBM's massive off-shoring during the last quarter century.

What this means more generally is that the great off-shoring of the US productive economy (as opposed to tax books shuffled to tax shelter jurisdictions) has occurred owing to economic causes and the technological enablement of the global internet. These include dramatically lower labor rates abroad and proximity to materials, supply chains and end customer markets, not the statutory tax rate.

IBM's effective tax rate, for example, was about 11% even before the tax bill passed, and that was not atypical. Again, however, the massive number of IBM jobs went to India for low cost labor, while the tax books went to tax havens for low rates. Lowering the statutory rate, therefore, will indeed reduce the need for migrating the tax books, but will have no material impact on the economic causes behind the migration of jobs.

For example, a recent study of the largest US companies with positive net income over a six year period showed that the average effective tax rate was only 14%. That is, the big cap internationals had already given themselves a big tax cut "selfie" by moving their tax books to the Caribbean, the Channel isles, Ireland, and other tax havens in addition to the impact of economically-driven off-shoring of production and jobs.

In this context, the smiling doofus who is Trump's CEA Chairman, Kevin Hassett, peddled a real whopper in behalf of the rate cut. He claimed---contrary to all evidence and logic--- that the corporate income tax is shifted onto wages and that the 21% rate is was therefore worth $4,000 per household in higher earnings!

That was complete malarkey, of course. Then again, contrary to all evidence and logic, Hassett also predicted the Dow would hit 36,000 in the year 2000, right before it bottomed at 8,000 (October 2002)

At the end of the day, the GOP has set up a scheme of massive borrowing and a monstrosity of tax law sunsets, deferrals and fake "payfors" that will knock the stuffings out of what remains of Washington's capacity to manage the nation's fiscal crisis in the years ahead.

Indeed, heading for the fiscal calamity described in chapter 6, the GOP nonetheless chose to embrace a hoary theory that America's failing rate of GDP growth, investment in productive assets and real wage gains is due to the high corporate income tax.

That is pure Wall Street and K-Street poppycock, of course, and not just owing to the effective tax rate and tax planning factors described above.

Beyond that looms the Fed's massive repression of interest rates and the deductibility of debt on corporate tax returns. This means that for several decades now the after-tax cost of corporate debt has been at rock bottom levels. Accordingly, there has been no barrier whatsoever to business investment in any and all domestic projects and assets with even minimal prospective rates of return.

As indicated above, we would get rid of the corporate income tax in its entirety (i.e. zero rate) if it were replaced with permanent spending cuts or a direct tax on consumption. That's because the corporate income tax is a relic of distant industrial past when capital mobility and integrated global labor markets and supply chains were a shadow of present day reality.

Consequently, it is no longer really collectible by national governments. Despite only modest reductions in the statutory rate since the 1950s, there has been a huge decline in the revenue take-----from upwards of 8% of GDP back then to only 1.5% in 2017. That's state of the art tax planning and economically driven capital mobility at work.

Indeed, today the corporate income tax has become essentially a honey pot for high-priced tax planning and shelter schemes, which is actually just a form of government induced economic waste that does not add to national economic growth or wealth.

So Trump and his GOP majority in the last Congress had a wonderful chance to enact true reform by replacing the obsolete corporate income tax with a modern day VAT (value added tax) like most of the rest of the world.

But the K-Street lobbies and GOP donor class were violently opposed. So, instead, the GOP politicians choose the path of least political resistance by pulling out Uncle Sam's credit card---in their very finest imitation of Democrat free lunch economics----and charged the corporate rate reduction to future tax payers.

The Reagan Benchmark Versus The Christmas Eve Tax Cut

Although it was peddled as some kind of latter day incarnation of Reaganomics, the Christmas Eve Tax Cut was nothing of the kind. As we will demonstrate in Part 2, it actually makes a mockery of the still valid supply-side ideas and theory from the 1980s; and there is no better way to demonstrate that than to compare it with the original 1981 Reagan tax cut----as imperfect as even it was in the final execution.