The Real Collusion: Did Senator Warner And Comey Deep-Six Proof Russia Didn't Hack DNC?

An explosive report by investigative journalist John Solomon on the opinion page of Monday’s edition of The Hill sheds a bright light on how Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and then-FBI Director James Comey collaborated to prevent WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange from discussing “technical evidence ruling out certain parties [read Russia]” in the controversial leak of Democratic Party emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/06/27/did-sen-warner-and-comey-collude-on-russia-gate/