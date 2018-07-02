The Real Collusion: Did Senator Warner And Comey Deep-Six Proof Russia Didn't Hack DNC?

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 2nd, 2018

An explosive report by investigative journalist John Solomon on the opinion page of Monday’s edition of The Hill sheds a bright light on how Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and then-FBI Director James Comey collaborated to prevent WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange from discussing “technical evidence ruling out certain parties [read Russia]” in the controversial leak of Democratic Party emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/06/27/did-sen-warner-and-comey-collude-on-russia-gate/

