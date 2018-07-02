The Red Emperor's Strength Is A Facade----Why Xi Jinping Can't Back Down On The Trumpian Tariffs

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 2nd, 2018

The proper diplomatic approach to this new challenge would be a policy of accommodation, one that assuaged the U.S. and allowed trade to continue unencumbered. But Xi cannot be seen as weak. He must retaliate, even if his ability to inflict damage on the United States is limited. This is all part of the facade — to get Chinese citizens who will be hurt by Xi’s moves to feel a sense of embattlement and loyalty to Xi’s regime.

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/george-friedman-chinas-president-may-be-weaker-than-he-appears-2018-07-02

