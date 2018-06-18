The Shameful Prosecution Of Julian Assange By Imperial Washington

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 17th, 2018

I know Julian Assange well; I regard him as a close friend, a person of extraordinary resilience and courage. I have watched a tsunami of lies and smear engulf him, endlessly, vindictively, perfidiously; and I know why they smear him.

In 2008, a plan to destroy both WikiLeaks and Assange was laid out in a top secret document dated 8 March, 2008. The authors were the Cyber Counter-intelligence Assessments Branch of the US Defence Department. They described in detail how important it was to destroy the “feeling of trust” that is WikiLeaks’ “centre of gravity”.

 

 

 

https://newmatilda.com/2018/06/18/bringing-julian-assange-home-john-pilger/

