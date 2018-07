If you’re a stock trader, you probably sense this. It’s the daily contour of the U.S. market, displayed in a composite chart that averages five-minute price points in S&P 500 futures over the last two months. The picture is of a benchmark that steadily weakens overnight, perks up when American traders hit their desks, then slowly fades into the close.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-12/the-s-p-futures-fakeout-down-at-dawn-up-at-noon-then-a-fade