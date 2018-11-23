The Tale Of The Tape Says It All

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 23rd, 2018

People like James Altucher, Thomas Lee, Tim Draper, John McAfee, Teeka Tiwari, _____________(fill in your own “genius” of choice here) were telling anyone that would listen (and more importantly anyone that would buy their schtick) that Bitcoin was poised to end the year anywhere from $25,000 to $100’s of thousands, with the elusive “Who knows maybe a $Million!” dangled as if, if not this year, next year was surely possible. Hint: it isn’t working out as told and sold.

https://markstcyr.com/2018/11/23/the-tale-of-the-tape-says-it-all/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.