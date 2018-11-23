People like James Altucher, Thomas Lee, Tim Draper, John McAfee, Teeka Tiwari, _____________(fill in your own “genius” of choice here) were telling anyone that would listen (and more importantly anyone that would buy their schtick) that Bitcoin was poised to end the year anywhere from $25,000 to $100’s of thousands, with the elusive “Who knows maybe a $Million!” dangled as if, if not this year, next year was surely possible. Hint: it isn’t working out as told and sold.

https://markstcyr.com/2018/11/23/the-tale-of-the-tape-says-it-all/