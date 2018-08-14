The Turkish Crisis' Silver Lining----Another Nail In NATO's Coffin

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

If recent developments in Turkey deteriorate further it might well suggest that Donald Trump’s instinct to disengage from the Middle East was the right call, though it could equally be seen as a rejection of the tactic being employed, i.e. using heavy-handed sanctions and tariffs to compel obedience from governments disinclined to follow Washington’s leadership. Either way, the Turkish-American relationship is in trouble and increasingly a liability for both sides, yet another indication that the NATO alliance forged in 1949 against the Soviet Union is today largely irrelevant.

 

 

 

https://ahtribune.com/us/trump-at-war/2427-us-turkey-crisis.html

