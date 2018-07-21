The US Treasury's Farebox Doesn't Lie---Weak Economy Is Causing Payroll Tax Collections Falling Below Wage Inflation

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 21st, 2018

Changes in social security taxes were minimal under the new tax law. So this is a valid year to year comparison. Social security tax collected in June rose 2.2% vs. June 2017. The gain comes on the heels of a similar gain in May, and just a 1.7% gain in April. That means that Social Security tax collections have been consistently less than the rate of wage inflation, which ran 2.7% in each of the past 3 months.

 

 

 

https://suremoneyinvestor.com/2018/07/the-trump-tax-cuts-in-full-swing-but-these-debts-dont-look-good/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.