Theodore Roosevelt Trump: Speak Loudly And Carry A Yuuge IOU

Today, the US is still a formidable military power, that’s for sure. But as for its economy and the role of the American dollar as a global payment mechanism the evidence suggests that it has lost much of its former dominance.

President Trump seems to be trying to compensate for the decline in US power overall by way of adopting more bellicose and foghorn rhetoric for others to comply with American demands.

http://wallstreetwindow.com/2018/10/the-self-defeating-us-empire-alastair-cooke-10-15-2018/