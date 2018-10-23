They Call Themselves MSM "Journalists" But Moonlight As Paid Shills For Persian Gulf Despots

This is why mass media’s gotten even worse since Trump was elected — not an easy feat. It’s been obsessed with a Russia-Trump collusion tale that appears to be going nowhere, while simultaneously cheering on Trump’s worst instincts such as when he bombs Syria. Moreover, one thing the U.S. media definitely seems to have no interest in doing is disclosing when its commentators and pundits are paid shills for foreign governments, defense contractors and other unmentionable interests.

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2018/10/22/u-s-media-refuses-to-inform-the-public-when-its-commentators-and-pundits-are-paid-foreign-agents/