They Call Themselves MSM "Journalists" But Moonlight As Paid Shills For Persian Gulf Despots

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018

This is why mass media’s gotten even worse since Trump was elected — not an easy feat. It’s been obsessed with a Russia-Trump collusion tale that appears to be going nowhere, while simultaneously cheering on Trump’s worst instincts such as when he bombs Syria. Moreover, one thing the U.S. media definitely seems to have no interest in doing is disclosing when its commentators and pundits are paid shills for foreign governments, defense contractors and other unmentionable interests.

 

 

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2018/10/22/u-s-media-refuses-to-inform-the-public-when-its-commentators-and-pundits-are-paid-foreign-agents/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.