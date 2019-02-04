Tulsi Gabbard Fires Back At MSM Fake News And Russophobic Smearing Of Her Candidacy

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 4th, 2019

"@ggreenwald exposes that @NBC used journalistic fraud to discredit our campaign. But more important is their motive: "to smear any adversary of the establishment wing of the Democratic Party – whether on the left or the right – as a stooge or asset of the Kremlin.""

She later added:

"As commander-in-chief, I will work to end the new cold war, nuclear arms race and slide into nuclear war. That is why the neocon/neolib warmongers will do anything to stop me.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-04/tulsi-gabbard-slams-neoconneolib-warmongers-after-nbc-propaganda-exposed

 

 

 

 

 

