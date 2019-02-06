Venezuela And Trump's Real America First Doctrine: We Take The Oil!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

If Donald Trump can decide on a whim which leaders are legitimate, and which will be deposed-by-tweet, what kind of precedent does that set? And who’s next? The grand irony here, is that the exact same media outlets who blasted Trump as a “illegitimate president whose election is tainted by fraud”, are now calling his regime change ambitions in Venezuela “bold”. Not only have they refused to criticize the move, but in fact they’re hailing this as a “potential foreign policy victory” and “a political win at home”.

Let’s get this straight. Trump is an illegitimate president and should be removed from office (because of Russian interference), but you’re perfectly comfortable with that same illegitimate president toppling foreign governments via twitter?

 

 

 

http://stormcloudsgathering.com/geopolitics/venezuela/

 

 

 

 

 

