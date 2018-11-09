Wall-Street Crybabies Whine about the Fed’s QE Unwind after a Decade of “Wealth Effect”

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 9th, 2018

These folks cannot say that the Fed’s QE unwind and higher rates might unwind some of the wealth of asset holders that resulted from the Fed’s desired “wealth effect.” That would be too clear. So they have to come up with hoary theories to back their “policy mistake” theme. This time it’s the theory of a “scarcity of bank reserves.”

For the crybabies on Wall Street, that’s “scarcity.” For savers, money-market investors, and short-term Treasury investors, however, it means the era of brutal interest rate repression has ended, and that they’re earning once again more than inflation on their money (savers might have to shop around).

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/11/08/hilarious-how-spoiled-wall-street-crybabies-whine-about-the-feds-qe-unwind-after-a-decade-of-wealth-effect/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.