Weak Is Weak---Was, Is And Will Be

Yet, even during that time if you looked you could see just how hollow the narrative was. There was nothing to suggest the unemployment rate was doing anything but misleading the public – and letting all these people fool themselves. All the data on wages and labor costs kept declaring, unambiguously, it was wrong. There wasn’t a shred of evidence of tightness let alone a shortage in the labor market.

There wasn’t even a growth period suggested here, only more of the same broken economy.

