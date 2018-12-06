Weak Is Weak---Was, Is And Will Be

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 6th, 2018

Yet, even during that time if you looked you could see just how hollow the narrative was. There was nothing to suggest the unemployment rate was doing anything but misleading the public – and letting all these people fool themselves. All the data on wages and labor costs kept declaring, unambiguously, it was wrong. There wasn’t a shred of evidence of tightness let alone a shortage in the labor market.

There wasn’t even a growth period suggested here, only more of the same broken economy.

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=251107&preview_id=251107&preview_nonce=0125bda851&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.