I’ve shown many charts over the past few weeks, so I wanted to use today’s post to update them after the Fed’s Jerome Powell took more of a dovish tone regarding upcoming Fed Funds rate hikes, which caused stocks and other risk assets to rally in relief. Surprisingly, none of the important technical breakdowns I showed in recent weeks were negated by this week’s action.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=249193&preview_id=249193&preview_nonce=ca5be270e9&preview=true