Whack-a-Mole: After Massive Credit Surge, China Now Cracking Down On Soaring Property Prices

China said on Thursday it would renew efforts to crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July to end-December, mobilizing powers from seven major Chinese government agencies in a concerted effort to rein in rising prices....... The crackdown, which would be carried out by government entities including the housing ministry and the Ministry of Public Security, and the banking and insurance regulators, would focus on stemming speculation, cracking down on illegal agencies and developers, and fake advertisements

