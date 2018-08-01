What De-Dollarization----Red Ponzi Goes All In Issuing Dollar Debts

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, August 1st, 2018

Chinese companies and banks—and even the government—sold bonds denominated in dollars at a record pace last year, and underwriters expect that growth to continue for years. The roughly half-trillion-dollar market has two key attractions for China’s borrowers. For some, it’s an easier place to raise cash than at home—where regulators are cracking down on leverage. For others, dollars are simply easier to use to fund acquisitions and investments abroad.

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-29/china-s-huge-u-s-currency-bond-market-grew-after-dollar-attacks

