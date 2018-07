On the following chart, the core PCE is the blue line. Note the steepening slope towards mid-year. This is clearly a trend with some momentum which, if it continues, will take this index from slightly above target to substantially above.......A more surprising above-target reading just came from Germany, which didn’t used to have inflation of any kind. But now it does:

https://www.dollarcollapse.com/inflation-emerging-market-crisis/