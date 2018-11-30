What Easing? Libor Surges To Highest Rate In 10 Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 30th, 2018

While stocks, and with a notable delay bonds, were happy to run with Powell's dovish reversal on Wednesday, one key market - arguably the most important one for financial conditions when it comes to the broader economy - has refused to respond.

Earlier today, instead of reacting to what has been interpreted as the Fed Chair's "dovish repricing" of future rate hike expectations, 3 month USD Libor jumped over 3 basis points to 2.73813%, the highest level in more than ten years.

 

 

