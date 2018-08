In Turkey's case, the plot line is a little different, however. Where the other debt crises generally involved government borrowing, Turkey's is mostly a corporate story, making the bailout mechanics more complicated and thus raising fears that what started in a small country with only marginal systemic importance on its face could quickly escalate.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/13/what-happens-in-turkey-wont-stay-in-turkey-why-this-debt-crisis-co.html