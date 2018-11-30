When Blue Chip Companies Pile on Debt, It’s Time to Worry

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 30th, 2018

Corporations, like people, are pretty simple: They do what they are rewarded to do. So when the Federal Reserve, by keeping interest rates very low for nearly a decade, rewards companies for borrowing money by making it historically inexpensive to do so, it can’t be a surprise to anyone that that’s exactly what they did.

 

 

