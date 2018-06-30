When The Jackboots Were On The Other Foot---The MSM Applauded Clinton's Seizure Of 6-Year Old Elian Gonzalez

On April 22, 2000, 130 federal agents conducted a pre-dawn raid in Miami’s Little Havana section to seize Elian Gonzalez, a six-year-old Cuban boy. The raid shattered doors, broke a bed, roughed up Cuban-Americans, and left two NBC cameramen on the ground, writhing in pain from stomach-kicks or rifle-butts to the head. The raid seemed to go off without a hitch until a photo surfaced taken by Associated Press stringer Alan Diaz showing a Border Patrol agent pointing his submachine gun toward the terrified boy being held by the fisherman who rescued him six months earlier from the Atlantic Ocean. goo.gl/yGmo9D

https://mises.org/wire/time-media-cheered-gestapo-immigration-tactics