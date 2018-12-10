Why Another 50% Stock Market Meltdown Is Possible

In 2008, when the Fed launched into their “accommodative policy” emergency strategy to bail out the financial markets, the Fed’s balance sheet was only about $915 Billion. The Fed Funds rate was at 4.2%.

If the market fell into a recession tomorrow, the Fed would be starting with roughly a $4 Trillion dollar balance sheet with interest rates 2% lower than they were in 2009. In other words, the ability of the Fed to “bail out” the markets today, is much more limited than it was in 2008.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=252546&preview_id=252546&preview_nonce=085a23a112&preview=true