Why The FANG Feast Is Finished

Is this ignominious fate unfolding now? We will base our assessment of that on current market action rather than this historical CIMQ comparison. As we said, “comparisons/analogs like this usually lose their relevance as soon as they are discovered, or published”. However, it must certainly be unnerving to FANG bulls that the relevance of this comparison has continued to hold up. Because If the comparison continues to hold up, the FANG feast is over.

