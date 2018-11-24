Why The Sell-Off Is Just Getting Started

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, November 24th, 2018

It was an ugly Monday and Tuesday followed by a Wednesday that at first look like a real bounce but ended with the indices giving up their gains. This was followed, mercifully, by Thursday when markets were closed, which was followed unmercifully by Friday, during which the whole schmear came unglued again.

The S&P 500 index dropped 0.7% on Friday to 2,632 and 3.8% for Thanksgiving week, though this week is usually – by calendar black-magic – a good week, according to the Wall Street Journal: During Thanksgiving weeks going back a decade, the S&P 500 rose on average 1.3%.

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/11/23/why-i-think-this-sell-off-is-just-one-step-in-methodical-unwind-of-stock-prices/

