Why Trump's Economic War On The Iranian People Will Backfire

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 11th, 2018

Oddly, the White House seems unaware of the fact that Iran is neither Libya nor Iraq. It has a strong and historic national identity that means that it does and will resist being bullied by outside powers, including the “leader of the free world” United States. The neocon and pro-Israel script that has evidently taken control of Trump pushes all the wrong buttons as it basically employs an increasing number and severity of sanctions to seek to wreck the economy and create discord in Iran that will eventually bring people out into the streets in large numbers. That means in practice using not only sanctions that selectively targeting “bad guys” like the Revolutionary Guards but also benign institutions that exist to maintain social stability inside the country.

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/07/phil-giraldi/a-neoconservative-plan-for-punishing-iran/

 

