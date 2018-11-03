Why Washington Should Stop Coddling The Ruthless Regime In Riyadh

American values and interests are under threat in the Middle East. A murderous dictatorship has underwritten terrorism and continues to promote Islamic radicalism around the globe. The regime suppresses political dissent, persecutes non-Muslim faiths at home, and is pursuing military hegemony abroad. Despite a long and sometimes checkered relationship with the United States, this government threatens to undermine long-term Washington objectives.

No, it’s not Iran. The offending regime is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

