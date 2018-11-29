Why Xi Won't Cry (Uncle) In Argentina

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 29th, 2018

Hopes are already fading that China’s President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will achieve a breakthrough in their trade war during this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Even Trump poured cold water on the idea, saying only days before the conference that it was “highly unlikely” he’d hold off on a planned boost to tariffs.....But don’t expect Xi to budge on the real meat of the U.S.-China conflict. He won’t significantly widen access to the China market for U.S. companies. He can’t be trusted to stop pilfering U.S. technology. And most of all, Xi won’t reverse his state-led industrial policies aimed at nurturing national champions.

 

https://www.bloombergquint.com/opinion/china-s-xi-won-t-cave-to-trump-s-trade-war-demands-at-g-20#gs.TdaFHgk

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.