Wither Red Capitalism? The Dead End Of Chinese Keynesianism Versus Hard Money

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 18th, 2018

This article thinks through the next credit crisis from China’s point of view. Given early signals from the state of the credit cycle in America and from growing instability in global financial markets, the timing could be suddenly relevant. China must embrace sound money as her escape route from a disintegrating global fiat-money system, but to do so she will have to discard the neo-Keynesian economics of the West, which she has adopted as the mainspring of her own economic advancement.

 

