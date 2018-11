Mortgage rates were already operating fairly close to long-term highs, but today's move easily took them to new highs. The average lender is now quoting conventional 30yr fixed rates of 5% for relatively ideal scenarios. Those without a big down payment or without perfect credit/income can expect to see even higher rates. Most lenders ended up recalling the morning's initial rate sheets and reissuing higher rates at least once today.

