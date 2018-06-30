You Better Believe It---Irrational Beliefs Do Rule The "Markets"

Contemporary financial markets are inherently emotional, mainly because they are awash with government-issued currencies. Investors and speculators would never be as careless with sound money as they are with infinitely-elastic fiat. Instead, they are ready to gamble with it, partly because they know that standing still guarantees a loss of purchasing power and partly because rising asset prices, which is actually the reflection of a falling currency, makes selling currency for assets an appealing proposition. Furthermore, credit for speculation is freely available through futures and options.

https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/irrational-beliefs-are-ruling-markets