10 RussiaGate Documents Which Will Doom The Dems If Declassified

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

Here are the documents that Solomon believes  have the greatest chance of rocking Washington, if declassified:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-20/solomon-if-trump-declassifies-these-10-documents-democrats-are-doomed

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.